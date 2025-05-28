Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 254,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 109,369 shares.The stock last traded at $37.55 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,054,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Wolfstich Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 500.8% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 1,668,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,656 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 424.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,215,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 983,943 shares during the period. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 993,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.