TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 54,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

