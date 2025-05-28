Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 1245374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,395,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

