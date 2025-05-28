Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 3,295,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,177,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Iris Energy Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

