Barrick Gold (NYSE:B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,296,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,036 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 535,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $99,867,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.