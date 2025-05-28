CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $466.00 and last traded at $466.86. 1,032,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,110,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.22.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.43.

The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.40.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

