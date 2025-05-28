Michele Muscillo Acquires 4,260,000 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Michele Muscillo bought 4,260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$336,540.00 ($217,122.58).

Xanadu Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Xanadu Mines Company Profile

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 38.25% Kharmagtai Copper-Gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds 100% interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

