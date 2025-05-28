Michele Muscillo Acquires 4,260,000 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Michele Muscillo bought 4,260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$336,540.00 ($217,122.58).
Xanadu Mines Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.
Xanadu Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xanadu Mines
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
Receive News & Ratings for Xanadu Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xanadu Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.