Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.90 and last traded at $68.65. 1,927,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,696,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

