Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.70. 8,942,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 18,915,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,236,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,471,800.20. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,085 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

