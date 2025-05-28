Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$76.42 and last traded at C$76.04. 228,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 173,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.09.
Get Our Latest Report on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Stock Performance
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.