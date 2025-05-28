Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$76.42 and last traded at C$76.04. 228,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 173,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.84.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

