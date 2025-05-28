Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.83 and last traded at $65.32. Approximately 6,695,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,448,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 24,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,335,403.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,443,240.57. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,688 shares of company stock valued at $107,043,646 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $11,216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 293.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 108,001 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.