The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 576.50 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 758.38 ($10.25), with a volume of 69829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($10.34).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £694.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 734.29.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

