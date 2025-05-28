Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 94,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 915,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Immunome Stock Up 2.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $766.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 137,100 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,105.44. This represents a 20.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,495 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Immunome by 69.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,657,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 676,804 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 44.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 33.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 419,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 105,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

