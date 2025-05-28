BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (BJ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJ. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 740,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after purchasing an additional 504,958 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after buying an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

