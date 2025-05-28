InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Set at C$13.55 by National Bankshares

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$13.55 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.66. 2,306,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.52. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.00 and a beta of 1.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

