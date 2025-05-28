Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

About Bank of Nova Scotia

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.83 on Wednesday, hitting C$72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$60.68 and a 1 year high of C$80.14. The stock has a market cap of C$88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.