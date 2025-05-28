Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Post by 232.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Post by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Post has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

