Comparing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Chain Bridge Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.55 billion 5.36 $475.06 million $6.18 17.38 Chain Bridge Bancorp $57.24 million 3.10 N/A N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Chain Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 15.48% 9.04% 1.08% Chain Bridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Chain Bridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 4 6 1 2.73 Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $121.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Chain Bridge Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services. It offers equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, lines of credit, and residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it offers insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

