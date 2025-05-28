Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Issues Earnings Results

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.38 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income & Growth VCT had a net margin of 66.74% and a return on equity of 5.26%.
Maven Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance
LON MIG1 remained flat at GBX 37.40 ($0.51) during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of £64.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.01. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.54).
Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income & Growth VCT
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.