Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – May 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Aerospace, Navitas Semiconductor, Cadence Design Systems, Accenture, and Synopsys are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods and services—such as machinery, aerospace, construction materials, and transportation equipment—essential to the broader economy. Because they track manufacturing output, infrastructure spending, and global trade, they tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, rising in expansions and contracting during downturns. Investors often include them in portfolios to gain exposure to industrial growth and cyclical upswings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,928,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,414,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,228,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.10. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.40.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 100,099,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $14.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.31. 1,515,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,015. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day moving average is $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.20. 1,387,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.47. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Synopsys stock traded down $14.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.58. 866,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,277. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.60.

