PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PDD traded as low as $98.69 and last traded at $98.10. Approximately 10,712,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,050,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
