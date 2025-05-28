PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PDD traded as low as $98.69 and last traded at $98.10. Approximately 10,712,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,050,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PDD by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

