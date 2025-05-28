The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 404,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,676. The stock has a market cap of $173.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Neil Campbell purchased 25,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark purchased 83,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,570. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

