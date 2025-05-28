Best Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Oklo, GE Vernova, and NuScale Power are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and their associated delivery systems that a state possesses at any given time, including deployed, reserve and retired warheads awaiting dismantlement. Monitoring these stocks is a key component of arms-control, nonproliferation and global security assessments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,661,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634,347. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $11.09 on Wednesday, hitting $482.60. 1,451,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion and a PE ratio of 86.75. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $482.57.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,792,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

