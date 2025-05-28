Top Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of reliable earnings, strong balance sheets, and regular dividend payments. They typically lead their industries and demonstrate resilience during economic downturns. Investors favor blue chips for their lower risk profile and potential for steady, long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,708. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 12,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.59.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.84.

