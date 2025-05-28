Promising Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

GameStop, Alibaba Group, AutoZone, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, BigBear.ai, and Roblox are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing or monetizing entertainment content—ranging from film and television studios to streaming platforms, music labels, video-game developers and live-event promoters. Investors track these equities for their close ties to consumer spending patterns, hit-driven revenues and shifts in technology or audience tastes. Because their performance often hinges on the success of individual titles or trends, entertainment stocks can show greater volatility than broader market indexes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 34,139,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,938,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.75 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded up $78.52 on Wednesday, hitting $3,774.18. 86,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,694.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,457.18. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

WBD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,490,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,273,580. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. 2,498,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,013,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,850,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,988,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

