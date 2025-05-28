Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – May 28th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, NWTN, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce or support renewable power sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal. They can include manufacturers of solar panels and wind turbines, developers of clean-energy projects, and firms offering battery storage or grid-management solutions. Investors often choose these stocks both for potential long-term growth tied to the global shift toward low-carbon power and for their positive environmental impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 1,073,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,837. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 387,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,837. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,630. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of 302.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTNW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 92,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVEW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 43,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,620. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

