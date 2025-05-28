Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that offer cloud-based data storage services, enabling users to save, manage and retrieve files remotely over the internet. These firms typically generate recurring revenue through subscription or usage-based models and scale their server infrastructure to meet growing customer demand. Investors buy cloud storage stocks to gain exposure to the expanding cloud computing market and the rising need for off-site data management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 358,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,345. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.22. 68,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,967. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

