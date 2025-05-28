Top Automotive Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of motor vehicles, components and related mobility services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, commodity prices, technological innovation (e.g., electric vehicles) and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,429,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.29, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,187,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,757,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.98. 3,294,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,787. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $197.16. 3,496,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,807,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 10,835,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,668,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $331.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

