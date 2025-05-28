Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

4/7/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. 3,787,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rule One Partners LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 193,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

