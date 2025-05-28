Luiz Augusto Rizzolo Sells 1,271 Shares of JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM) Stock

JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $150,677.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,844.10. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.0%

JBTM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. 117,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. JBT Marel Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $139.05.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $854.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.70 million. JBT Marel had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

JBT Marel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.