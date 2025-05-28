Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Sells 18,510 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld sold 18,510 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £60,527.70 ($81,794.19).
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Toby Courtauld acquired 54 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($200.68).
Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of LON:GPE traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 339 ($4.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,408. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.50 ($5.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26.
About Great Portland Estates
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
