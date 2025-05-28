Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Stephen Koseff Sells 38,650 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £198,274.50 ($267,938.51).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 30,059 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £154,202.67 ($208,381.99).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON INVP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 519 ($7.01). 2,319,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,186. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.18.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group ( LON:INVP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

