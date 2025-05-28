Charles P. Blankenship Sells 5,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.39, for a total transaction of $1,066,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,117 shares in the company, valued at $15,602,436.63. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,337. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $226.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $232.00 target price on Woodward in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.