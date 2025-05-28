UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

V traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.90. The stock had a trading volume of 674,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $662.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 467.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 930,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $326,016,000 after purchasing an additional 766,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

