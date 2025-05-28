Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,209,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,193,783. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,888 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

