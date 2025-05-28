Heinrich Loechteken Buys 456,064 Shares of Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Free Report) insider Heinrich Loechteken acquired 456,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$205,228.80 ($132,405.68).
Heinrich Loechteken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Heinrich Loechteken acquired 395,252 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$167,982.10 ($108,375.55).
Structural Monitoring Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $67.31 million, a P/E ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Structural Monitoring Systems
Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells structural health monitoring systems for the aviation industry in Australia, Canada, and internationally. It offers comparative vacuum monitoring sensors used to detect cracks on aircraft. The company also designs and manufactures avionics and audio systems.
