Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 258,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,401. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.