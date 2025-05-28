G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11) Insider Martin Donohue Acquires 3,648,454 Shares

G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11 – Get Free Report) insider Martin Donohue bought 3,648,454 shares of G11 Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,429.90 ($30,599.94).
Martin Donohue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Martin Donohue bought 2,837,421 shares of G11 Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,886.47 ($23,797.72).
- On Thursday, May 8th, Martin Donohue bought 2,162,579 shares of G11 Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,276.11 ($19,532.97).
G11 Resources Price Performance
About G11 Resources
