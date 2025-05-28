Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $660.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.57.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.89. 286,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.59. The stock has a market cap of $523.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.