PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New $10.90 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

