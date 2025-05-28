Best Ecommerce Stocks To Research – May 27th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, BellRing Brands, and W.W. Grainger are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online. They offer investors exposure to the growth of digital retail and shifting consumer habits. Their performance is often driven by factors like website traffic, logistics efficiency, and technology investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $779.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 28,228,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,848,279. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.46 and a beta of -0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. 3,603,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $18.53 on Tuesday, reaching $1,090.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,014.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,061.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66.

