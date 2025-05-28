Top Space Stocks To Follow Today – May 27th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and E2open Parent are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around space-related activities—ranging from satellite manufacturing and Earth-observation services to rocket launches and space tourism. They encompass both established aerospace giants and newer “NewSpace” entrants developing next-generation spacecraft and propulsion systems. Investing in space stocks offers exposure to the rapidly expanding commercial space economy but carries risks tied to high capital requirements, technological hurdles, and regulatory uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,674,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,701. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.06. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $241.73. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.98. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.41.

E2open Parent (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,331,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

