MP Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 47,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical volume of 10,068 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.