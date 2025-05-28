Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.50 price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $69,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

