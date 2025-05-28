Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Outperform Rating for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “sector outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 167,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $97,275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

