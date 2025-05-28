Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

