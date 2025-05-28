1,564 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Nestegg Advisors Inc.

Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,133,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 95,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $369.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $367.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

