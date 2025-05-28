Prostatis Group LLC Has $34.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4%

QQQ opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.91. The stock has a market cap of $326.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

