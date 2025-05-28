Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

