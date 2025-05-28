Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider John Welborn Purchases 30,000,000 Shares

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHNGet Free Report) insider John Welborn acquired 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($96,774.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -5,165.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Athena Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, anomalous copper, nickel, platinum group element, and chromite deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Byro project that comprising five exploration licenses and two mining licenses. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

