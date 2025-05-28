Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider John Welborn Purchases 30,000,000 Shares

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider John Welborn acquired 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($96,774.19).
Athena Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -5,165.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Athena Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Resources
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Trump Orders Nuclear Overhaul: These 3 Stocks Stand to Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.