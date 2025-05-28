Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider John Welborn Purchases 30,000,000 Shares

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider John Welborn acquired 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($96,774.19).

Athena Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -5,165.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Athena Resources Company Profile

Athena Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, anomalous copper, nickel, platinum group element, and chromite deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Byro project that comprising five exploration licenses and two mining licenses. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

